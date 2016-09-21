Biggleswade United under the cosh but earn point at Tring

They say football is a very simple game but on occasion it can be extremely perplexing – and Biggleswade United proved this in a 1-1 draw at Tring on Saturday.

Last Wednesday at Welwyn, United Head Coach, Cristian Colas, described his team’s performance as ‘the best yet’ .

But at 4pm on Saturday the accolades ceased and United were put firmly under the cosh by a new look Tring Athletic side who bombarded the United goal for almost 45 minutes and were unlucky not to take all three points – especially when United were reduced to ten men after Carles Balboa’s dismissal for two yellows.

That said, United opened the game in style.

Several early attempts saw a volley from Sergio Urbano and two headed attempts by centre halves Balboa and Lee Bilcock just miss the target. A dangerous cross from Matt Cooper was cleared from danger by Ath’s Dave O’Connor before it could reach Charlie Joy and Antonio Mitri tried his luck from 20 yards out but Jack Hopwood managed to get a hand to the ball.

United’s pressure paid off in the 25th minute when a sublime pass from striker David Iwediuno slipped through the back line to Urbano who coolly tucked the ball under the advancing Hopwood to gift the former Barca B player his third goal of the campaign.

The second period saw a tactical change by the home side’s management team and having now packed the midfield United struggled to resume the fluency of the first half. Kicking down the infamous Roots Hall slope, Tring went for broke.

Tom Wyant was required to make three unbelievable stops to deny the terrier like George Brinkman, and Dunstan and striker Chris Vardy were all unlucky not to level the scores. A lunging tackle by Balboa saw the Spaniard receive his second yellow and United were left to see out the final 15 minutes with ten men.

Tring had to wait until the 85th minute to finally salvage a point when a volley from Brinkman found its way through a crowded penalty area to make it one apiece.

A final flurry by United could have seen them snatch all three points when new signing, Lusungo Ndovi,weaved his way in to the Tring area but Hopwood was quick off his line to block the strike.

This Saturday United continue their hopes of a good FA Vase run this season when they entertain Suffolk side, Woodbridge Town at Second Meadow. Kick Off 3pm.