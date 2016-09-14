Biggleswade win as four Brimsdown players are sent off

Biggleswade bounced back from their first defeat to see off a Brimsdown side reduced to seven men by the final whistle on Saturday.

Biggleswade welcomed Josh Holmes, Tom Cookman and Ebey Marango back in the squad. However with keeper Sam Wyer failing a fitness test they had to adjust things and play centre back Nathan Lee-George in goal, bringing in Zac Tyrrell to play alongside Nick Henebery.

Things could not have started any worse as Brimsdown took the lead on 65 seconds with Henebery left in a heap as Huseyin Yildiz scored.

With Rovers playing football that made a mockery of their lowly SSML Division One position they went in search of a second.

Biggleswade though dug in and weathered the storm, slowly taking control and the equaliser came on 28 minutes with George Riley whipping in a free kick and Cookman planting a header into the far corner.

Five minutes later Biggleswade took a deserved lead as a Dom Palmiero corner was headed down by Henebery for Ryan Vale to steer home.

With Brimsdown now on the back foot Tom Cookman almost added a third as his left foot shot just went the wrong side of the post. The visitors also lost their manager in this period after a set two with the referee as he was sent from the dugout.

The second half began with Brimsdown throwing everything at the hosts in a bid to grab an equaliser. Nathan George’s great double save and the post kept them at bay.

The game took a massive twist on 63 minutes when a foul on Cookman resulted in a second yellow card and Brimsdown were down to ten.

Three minutes later Pat McCafferty picked up a loose ball asd drove forward before slipping the ball to Cookman who grabbed his second and Biggleswade’s third.

The game took the craziest of turns on 80 minutes as Tom Hunt looked to drive into the box and was upended. Out came another second yellow card and Brimsdown were down to nine.

With the Biggleswade players watching in amazement a further two Rovers players were also given their marching orders after heated discussions with the referee.

Thankfully the last ten minutes were played out with no other incidents other than Cookman missing two opportunities to bag his hat trick against the seven men left on the pitch.

Biggleswade now face Brimsdown again on Thursday at the Carlsberg Stadium in the SSML Division One Cup. They then travel to Ampthill Town in the league on Saturday.