Bizarre goal doesn’t deny FC trophy win

A bizarre decision in the final moments still wasn’t enough to deny FC a victory at Harefield United in the League Challenge Trophy on Tuesday.

Things could not have gone better as Biggleswade took the lead after 45 seconds. Nathan George found Adam Hunt on the left, he in turn picked out Lee Northfield who placed his shot into the far corner.

George Riley had the chance to make it two but his shot lacked the power and Tyler Ingham shot over when well positioned. The home side levelled things on 20 minutes with a good move down their left, the ball being tucked away past Sam Wyer’s outstretched leg.

Biggleswade grabbed their second on 40 minutes as Riley played in Tom Cookman and he lifted the ball over the advancing keeper.

The second half saw Biggleswade again on top as plenty of good moves just failed at the final ball. However on the hour the ball was worked from right to left where Dave Lenton fired in the third from the edge of the box.

With the game in its eighth minute of injury time Harefield reduce the arrears in the strangest of ways. A corner was fired in only for the referee to blow his whistle, everyone stopped and the ball ended up in the FC goal. The referee then awarded the goal - and promptly blew the final whistle as Biggleswade kicked off!

FC meet favourites Welwyn Garden City in the next round. This Saturday they travel to London Tigers.