Blues back on form at high-flying Rovers

Arlesey Town put recent poor form behind them to earn a highly respectable 1-1 draw at high-flying Kempston Rovers on Tuesday.

The side was reshuffled with players unavailable, and the new look line-up played with much more heart and commitment.

They created several great chances in the first half with Tony Williams much in evidence.

However the finishing still lacked confidence and just before half time they conceded a goal from a header that crept in off a post.

In the second half Arlesey still looked good in formation and effort. Kim Forsythe came on as sub for another return to his home town club and almost scored within a minute but he was just unable to stretch enough to convert a good cross.

Arlesey got the reward they deserved as a good free kick was delivered and Joe Steele hit a great unstoppable overhead kick that flew into the top corner.

Despite the home side throwing everybody forward, including at times the goalkeeper, and with more than five minutes of added time played they held on for a well deseved point.

It was much better than the poor showing served up against Uxbridge on Saturday. The visitors went in front early on and doubled the lead via a Joe Steele own goal early in the second period, before Abobaker Elisa rounded off a 3-0 win in injury time.

Arlesey have no match this weekend.