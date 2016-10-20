Blues dump Waders out of Senior Cup

Arlesey Town exacted revenge for defeat in the Southern League Cup by knocking Biggleswade Town out of the Beds Senior Cup 1-0 on Tuesday night

The Waders lined up stronger than when the clubs met earlier, and Arlesey also went fairly much full strength as well.

The Blues picked up where they left off after Saturday’s league victiroy. and looked well organised and in control for long periods.

Biggleswde had keeper Ian Brown to thank for two really good saves to keep it all square at the break.

The second period started with an Arlesey corner that came to Stefan Powell.

His well balanced pass found Tony Williams and he put in a peach of a cross for Jack Vasey to nod into the far corner for a deserved 1-0 to Arlesey.

Although Biggleswade looked to get back into the game they looked very lacklustre and without ideas all night.

In the end Arlesey came away with another fairly comfortable win and a clean sheet.

Waders visit Merthyr Town in the Southern League Premier on Saturday.

Arlesey head to Potters Bar Town on Saturday before welcoming Hanwell Town on Tuesday, both in the Southern League Division One Central.