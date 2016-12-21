Blues fourth bottom after Kidlington defeat

Arlesey Town slipped down the Southern League Division One Central table after a 2-0 loss at a foggy Kidlington on Saturday.

The Blues felt they should have had a penalty in the first half as Tony Williams was brought down by the keeper but this was waved away.

The home side scored through Odhiambo seven minutes before the break and Harvey on the hour without very much in reply from Arlesey.

The result sees Kidlington leapfrog Arlesey in the table and leave the Blues fourth from bottom.

They host Bedford Town on Boxing Day, kick off 3pm.