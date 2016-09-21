Blues fresh for league double

Arlesey Town were left without a game on Saturday with scheduled opponents Uxbridge still in the FA Cup.

So they players are well rested for Saturday’s return to Southern League Division One Central action when they host Ashford Town on Saturday, then visit Aylesbury United on Wednesday.

Arlesey Town Reserves were on the receiving end of a 5-0 defeat against Baldock at Stotfold’s ground in the SSML Division One on Saturday.

Anthony James scored four for the visitors with the other coming via former Arlesey player Kim Forsyth.

Alfie Hickman made a good penalty save to keep it 3-0 at half time.

The match saw Christian Tavernier make a welcome return from injury.