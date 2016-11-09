Blues keeper Smith holds rampant Waders at bay

A fine display by visiting keeper Jack Smith denied Biggleswade Town all three points against Dunstable Town on Saturday.

The Blues’ goalkeeper turned in an excellent second half performance to deny the home side on numerous occasions, the match ending 2-2.

They were unable to find a winner in a game that kept the 152-strong crowd entertained on a chilly afternoon at the Carlsberg Stadium.

Eight minutes in Craig Daniel tried his luck with a shot that went wide of the mark, Connor Hall doing likewise soon after.

At the other end Dunstable were battling the cold but working with the wind which no doubt assisted Vences Bola as his snap shot avoided everyone to nestle into the corner of the net on 20 minutes.

The Waders levelled just six minutes later when a through ball by Hall found Tony Burnett who was strong enough to hold off the defenders and plant the ball firmly past the advancing Smith .

Then Burnett used all his magic. Picking the ball up just inside Dunstable territory, his jinking run brought loud applause as he put the Waders in front six minutes before the interval.

Looking likely to go in with the tails up, the sting came as Bola again deceived the defence to get a ball through to Adam Moussi who scored from close range.

The game changed dramatically in the second period.

Waders dominated their visitors with only one man resisting the onslaught, Smith between the posts.

His save from an Inih Effiong header was beyond belief but minutes later a Daniel special was palmed back to Effiong with Smith somehow recovering his feet to deny the striker yet again.

More Waders players tried to break through but Smith was not to be beaten again,

Dunstable, who have proved a bogey side to Biggleswade in recent seasons, can count themselves lucky to walk away with a point when on the play the Waders should have been out of sight.

On Saturday Biggleswade Town turn their attention to FA Trophy action. A big crowd is expected as they host rivals Hitchin Town, a fixture that has produced plenty of goals in recent seasons.