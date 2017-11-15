Blues rue their missed chances in Hayes loss

Arlesey were unlucky not to earn a point – if not all three – against Hayes & Yeading on Saturday.

The Blues’ best early chance chance came as Harlem Sambu squared a ball to Kim Forsythe in the centre on the six yard line but he put his shot over the bar.

However soon after, with a good counter, Hayes fed the ball well through the middle and found Toby Little who calmly shot under the advancing Lewis Elsom for 1-0.

On 26 minutes it was two as a good ball over the top again found Little and he slotted into the bottom corner of the net.

Arlesey were finally rewarded for their efforts midway through the second half as sub Fabian Brown-Johnson raced through before pulling the ball back to Tony Williams who scored with a good controlled shot.

Arlesey pushed forward to the end but could not find a finish.

They host Beaconsfield on Saturday and visit Hanwell on Tuesday.