Blues’ Thame defeat

Arlesey Town are still searching for their first league win after fellow strugglers Thame United beat them 3-2 on Saturday.

Lynton Goss slid in to put Thame in front on three minutes.

But the Blues levelled on 17 minutes when Tony Williams’ cross was met at the near post by new signing Yemi Adelani. Just three minutes later a cross was handled, the penalty given and Adelani converted.

But in driving rain Goss levelled for Thame, and Dan West clipped the ball low past Bart for the winner shortly before the break.

Arlesey visit struggling Fleet Town on Saturday.