Bond hat-trick as Stotfold see off Hertford

Daniel Bond netted a hat-trick for Stotfold as they posted an impressive 4-1 win at Hertford Town.

Their hosts had won all four of their opening SSML Premier games this season but the Eagles turned in an excellent team performance to end that run.

They came straight out of the blocks with Tom Oram giving them a seventh minute lead, and Bond doubled that advantage after quarter of an hour.

Stotfold were three to the good with an hour played. Hertford pulled one back but Bond secured his hat-trick, and the points, with five minutes left.

Keeper Callum Jackson made crucial saves throughout the contest to earn man of the match.

Stotfold visit London Colney on Saturday and are at home to Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday.