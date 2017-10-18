Boughton bags Potton’s winner over high-fliers

A closely fought match against third-placed Lutterworth saw Potton United take the points with a Courtney Boughton goal on Saturday, writes Nigel Westhorp.

At times play became a little scrappy at the Hutchinson Hollow with both teams giving the ball easily away and both having good opportunities to score in this UCL clash.

Rob Gwynne of Potton. Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-171018-101728002

For this match Potton welcomed back goalkeeper Will Cook but were without the services of James Sage and Tom Blatch—both injured.

United opened sluggishly and were guilty of giving the ball away. They came into the game when Aaron Murrell played the ball through to Danny Webb who saw his effort well blocked by keeper Craig Coombs.

Murrell then saw his shot save before Webb headed wide from a free kick from Josh Sturniolo.

In the 12th minute Potton took the lead when a good passing move between Luke Harradine and Callum Forster ended with Boughton beating a defender before scoring with a fine low shot into the corner.

Potton had a lucky escape when a back pass from Harradine went just wide of the post with Will Cook out of his goal.

Sturniolo twice fed in Murrell but the first went over and a second was well blocked.

A through ball was played to Craig Masiri and with Potton’s defence dithering he went through and shot narrowly over the bar.

Play was mainly in midfield at the start of the second-half but Webb worked his way in and was unlucky to see his shot from 35 yards hit the top of the crossbar with the keeper well beaten. James Linnell miskicked when well placed and a header from Harvey Morgan was easily saved.

There was a fracas in front of the dugout when a member of Potton coaching staff was slow in returning the ball. Hands were raised and Dominic Ivens and the Potton coach were shown red cards and had to leave the field. Up to this stage there had been no major incidents and it just blew up out of nothing.

Late on, Rob Gwynne headed back from a corner to Webb who blazed the ball over the goal – and the clubhouse – when well placed.

On Saturday Potton visit Melton Town and on Tuesday entertain Raunds.

Potton United: Will Cook, Callum Forster, Charlie Stafford, Rob Gwynne, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Ryan Don (Liam Sweeney), Josh Sturniolo, Aaron Murrell, Courtney Boughton (Gary Ansell-Carter).