Brave Waders sunk by a late Rebels strike

Biggleswade Town were sunk 2-1 by a late winner at early season pacesetters Slough Town on Saturday.

The Waders had taken the lead in front of a bumper 760 crowd on Non League Day but were pegged back and despite dogged resistance returned defeated in the end.

The Rebels began strongly and Liam Gooch dived to his left to keep out a Chris Flood header midway through the first half.

However Biggleswade then took the lead when Graeme Montgomery whipped in a corner and an unmarked Shane Hill converted.

Matt Lench fired over and Manny Williams headed against the post as Slough fought back, but it could have been 2-0 to the visitors when Craig Daniel powered in on goal and keeper Jack Turner pushed his early shot on to a post.

Games can turn on such things and this proved to be the case here as Slough equalised inside a minute, Harris heading home at the far post.

Slough had the better of the second half although Biggleswade continued to soak up the pressure. They did have the odd chance themselves, George Bailey inches away from converting a pass.

The Rebels had a goal ruled out for offside but on 80 minutes they struck the winner. Lench weaved past two Waders defenders before playing the ball to sub Brad Wadkins who enjoyed good fortune as his low shot took a big deflection and beat Gooch at his near post.

Biggleswade Town: Liam Gooch, Tyler Walker, Lucas Perry, Reece Fielding, Shane Hill (Hugh Alban-Jones 76), Gavin Hoyte, Craig Daniel ©, Nathan Hicks, George Bailey, Robbie Parker, Graeme Montgomery. Subs not used: Daniel Jarvis, Jack Bowen, Charlie Hayford.