Brooks double as Waders win again at last

Liam Brooks scored twice as Biggleswade Town recorded a much needed 2-0 victory at home to Kings Langley on Saturday.

It was the Waders’ first success in the Southern League Premier since the end of September and arrested their slide down the table.

Biggleswade were quickest out of the blocks and Kings’ keeper Martin Bennett had to be at full stretch to tip a snap Tony Burnett effort round his post.

Brooks produced an eye-catching overhead shot shortly afterwards.

The nearest the visitors came was when a Brendan Ocran free-kick produced a Jorell Johnson header that was cleared off the line in a fairly drab first half.

The Waders came out for the second period in a more positive frame of mind, forcing Bennett into two early saves.

Then on the hour a right-wing cross from debutant Greg Kaziboni was swept into the net first-time by the alert Brooks to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Victory was sealed when a Jordan Patrick ball gave a one-on-one for Brooks and he completed his double confidently.

The experienced Gavin Hoyte and his defence dealt comfortably as Kings resorted to long balls without seriously troubling the Waders goal.