Brown stars as nine-man Waders earn a point against Chesham

Keeper Ian Brown came to the rescue as nine-man Biggleswade Town earned a point at home to Chesham United on Saturday.

He kept the visitors at bay for the last 25 minutes and a late penalty saw the Southern League Premier clash end 2-2.

The match was never in doubt after Tuesday’s postponement, but both sides took a while to warm up on a chilly afternoon with the mist and fog moving in.

Craig Daniel, back in his favoured right flank position, and Rhys Hoenes on the other side started to pose problems.

And they took the lead on 20 minutes when a free kick in from the right was only partially cleared to Russell Short and he rifled in a volley.

Waders continued to press forward and were hindered in their task by some strange decisions. Evan Key was adjudged to have fouled an attacker following a corner which gave Chesham a penalty and Drew Roberts made no mistake, equalising on 26 minutes.

Biggleswade hit the bar twice as Chesham rode their luck, one from Gavin Hoyte and the second from Hoenes. Towards the end of the half a melee of players saw a Chesham player hit the floor and in the confusion Short was shown a red card.

In the second half Robbie Parker replaced Connor Vincent in an attempt to shore up the defence, with Evan Key moving back.

Chesham made their superior numbers count and sprayed the ball about with space a plenty. It was not long into the half when Ryan Blake slipped his marker and fired Chesham.

Then Brown came into his own. He made a series of spectacular saves to keep Chesham at bay. Then with 20 minutes left – and with the referee 50 metres from play – Key was adjudged to have pulled a shirt in the box. It was another penalty and Key followed Short to an early shower.

Roberts rarely misses a penalty but this time Brown pushed his effort round the post.

With five minutes remaining Chris Nunn replaced Connor Hall with Conrad Lucan to add more pace.

Within seconds Hoenes broke free and was felled in the box.

Inih Effiong stepped up and smashed home the equaliser.

On Boxing Day the Waders make the short trip to St Neots Town, kick off 3pm. They then visit Weymouth on Thursday in a rearranged match starting at 6pm.