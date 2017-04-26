Bryant volley seals win for Langford

A great strike from Tom Bryant lit up an otherwise dour end of season clash between Langford and Harefield United on Saturday.

With both sides weakened for this SSML Division One fixture, Harefield had an early chance when Aaron McLeish found himself through in front of goal only to blast his shot high and wide.

The same player wasted two more half chances, as did Craig Meyrick for Langford at the other end.

Langford’s two best opportunities came from crosses by Brandon James – one a corner headed wide by Tyler Ingham, the other a free kick headed over by Pat Daly.

The second half hardly raised the tempo or the quality of the football. Each side had periods of better possession, without looking like scoring.

Then, on 75 minutes, a James corner was headed back across goal then out by the Harefield defence, Bryant slammed home an unstoppable volley into the top corner from 20 yards to seal the points for Langford, keeping them in fourth place.

Langford’s final league match is at home to Hadley Wood & Wingate on Saturday, April 29.

Langford: Karl Gudgin, Brandon James, Stephen Redmond, Reeon Wiltshire, Michael Moss, Tyler Ingham, Tom Bryant, Craig Meyrick (capt), Pat Daly, Cyrus Babaie, Stephen Brooks,

Subs: Dylan Gittens, Connor Waite, Rhys Calvano (used).