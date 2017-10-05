Caldecote narrow Shefford’s lead in Bedfordshire League

bedfordshire league 7 beds senior trophy

Now in second spot are Caldecote after they maintained their home ways with a 3-1 victory over Flitwick Town who were losing for the first time this season. Liam Murray with a brace and a goal from Jack Boyd saw Caldecote to victory, only being replied to once by Town’s Daniel Stafford.

Down at the other end of the table AFC Oakley M&DH won for the first time this season to move out of the relegation zone in recording a 6-0 home win over Ickwell & Old Warden. Elijah Hukin with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Patrick Mulvhill, George Cox, Zach Ives and Daniel Kelly.

That relegation spot is now held by Renhold United after they were beaten 1-3 at home by Wilstead. Paul Jones, Colin Marshall and Rob Leaning netting the goals to do the damage against a lone reply from Johnny Richens.

Bedfordshire FA Senior Trophy 1st Round

The one all Bedfordshire County Football League tie was to go the way of visitors Crawley Green Reserves who won 7-1 at Kempston Rovers Development. Temitayo Akerie netting four goals alongside single strikes for Jay Chamkins-Drein, Cameron Veazey and Tom Barnett against a lone Rovers reply via Frank Junior.

Elsewhere our other four clubs involved at this first round stage were all to make their exit. Stevington lost 0-1 at home to South Midlands League side Bedford FC whilst the other trio lost on the road.

Last season’ beaten finalists AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College went out 5-0 at United Counties League Potton United plus there were defeats at South Midlands League clubs for Marston Shelton Rovers, who had just a Peter Kerr goal to show in losing 2-1 at Ampthill Town, plus Queens Park Crescents who lost 4-0 at Totternhoe.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Sandy now find themselves a point clear at the head of the Division One supported by O’Neills league table after sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Henlow.

Matt Johnson and Lucian Calugarita netted the goals against home replies via a Paul Wright penalty plus a strike from Atilla Balazsi.

Missing the chance to top the table were AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves who lost their 100% record when beaten 2-3 at home by a Lea Sports PSG side picking up their first away points of the season. Joe Hennem with a brace plus a goal from Tom Dolan were on the PSG scoresheet against home replies via Jesse Sidhu and Taylor Bakogeorge.

Now in third are Flitwick Town Reserves after they won 2-1 at Wixams to prevent the home side maintaining their 100% home ways. An own goal plus a goal from Liam Keane was only being replied to once by Charlie Battams.

Town took over third spot from Riseley Sports who now drop to fourth after being beaten 3-1 at home by Totternhoe Reserves - Adam Worthington, Harry Marlow and Lee Fromant seeing their goals only being replied to once by Aaron Keech.

Shefford Town & Campton Reserves, with goals from Andrew Hayday and Jordan Greenwood, were 2-0 home winners over The 61FC Luton Reserves who now find themselves on the bottom of the table after Cople & Bedford SA picked up their first point of the season from a 1-1 home draw with Cranfield United Reserves. Ollie Hughes from the penalty spot netted for SA against a United reply from Paul Garrett.

Division Two

Houghton Athletic are the new leaders of Division Two after they won for the fifth time on the bounce with a 5-2 home victory over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Antony Simms with a brace were joined on the Athletic scoresheet by Cosmin Miron, Mihall Tudos and Marcus Gobie to bring up the nap hand against M&DH replies via Brad Duffet and Daniel Curran.

Losing out on that top spot but only goal difference behind are now second placed Renhold United Reserves after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Atletico Europa, Paddy Alimaji netting for the home side who still remain unbeaten on home turf this season and Craig Brown replying for United.

Whilst also just goal difference behind in third are Wilstead Reserves after they won 3-2 at Sundon Park Rovers thanks to a hat-trick from Luke Pursey against Rovers replies via Brian Fraser and Darnell Adansi.

Down at the other end of the standings Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves remain on the bottom of the pile after being beaten 1-3 at home by Elstow Abbey. Dean Clark gave the Rovers an early lead which was cancelled out by half-time with a goal from James Reynolds before Andy Latimer netted a second period brace to give the Abbey only their second win of the season and all three points.

The biggest win of the day belonging to Westoning with a 6-1 home victory over CS Rovers who are still awaiting their first away point of the season. Dean Mcelroy, James Stewart and Joe Carroll all netted braces against a lone Rovers reply via Connor Darocha.

Whilst for Bedford Albion it was a 3-0 home win over Luton Leagrave AFC who were losing their fifth game on the bounce - Paul Babbington, Michal Michalski plus an own goal doing the damage.

Division Three

Black Swan’s lead at the head of the Division Three league table is now down to just two points after they surrendered their 100% ways when losing 2-4 at home to Caldecote A who duly remain unbeaten on the road this season. Tony Norman with a brace plus goals from Rhys Parker and Nick Thomas did the damage against home replies via Freddie Bowman and Corey Richards.

Now up into second are Kempston Athletic with a 6-4 home victory over Harlington. Josh St Clair Pierre and Luke Mongiovi both scored twice alongside single strikes from James Maxwell and Nikolay Fernandee against visiting replies from Shea Gentle-King twice plus Evan Tracey and Steve Farkas.

Also netting six were Shefford Town & Campton A in winning 6-2 at Sandy Reserves to preserve their 100% record on the road. Bradley Vooght led the way with a hat-trick with Jacob Jeavon netting twice and Steve Howe once against single home replies via Daniel Bailey and John Joe Pekszyc.

Now in fourth are Clifton who retained their unbeaten ways in sharing the spoils in a a 3-3 draw at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Dale Houghton with a brace plus Dylan Donaldson netting the goals against home replies via Daniel Oseji, Charlie Corcoran and Nikola Stanchev.

For Flitwick Town A it was a move up the table into fifth place after winning 3-0 at Lidlington United Sports. Luke Snapes with a brace plus a goal from Josh Chipperton doing the damage.

Still sitting on the bottom are Wootton Village who were beaten 2-1 at home by White Eagles. Jan Bucur netting bothEagles goals against a Village reply from Jakob Addo.

Whilst second from bottom of the table Stevington Reserves are like the Village still awaiting their first win of the season after being held to a 2-2 home draw by Dinamo Flitwick. Harry Austin and Matt Warwick netted for the home side against a brace in reply from Daniel Day.