Deeply disappointing S&S defeat

Shefford & Sandy Men’s Is finished the year with a disappointing 6-3 defeat against fellow promotion hopefuls Bourne Deeping last week. It was one of those days when the team just did not quite click.

Despite having more possession than Bourne Deeping the Is found themselves 3-1 down at half time.

The first Deeping goal came as a result of a defensive error which Keeper Pete Houghton could do little about.

S&S were soon on level terms, Chris Fell converting well from a penalty corner after a sustained period of pressure.

Goal two for Deeping came as a result of confusion in the S&S defence. The final goal of the half for Deeping came from a well finished penalty corner.

S&S started the second half well and soon pulled a goal back, Fell on hand to lift the ball into the goal from close range.

They were soon after back on level terms, a slick three man multi pass penalty corner routine was well finished by Stuart Robson.

Normally S&S would go on and win, but not this time. For the Deeping fourth, a midfielder was allowed unchallenged to drift across the D before finding a good pass in to a forward for an easy finish.

S&S continued to have plenty of the ball and a number of penalty corners with which to level from, but it was Deeping that caught them on the break for number five. Deeping collected their sixth with the last touch of the game.

It has nonetheless been fantastic first half of the season. After two years of consecutive promotions, to be involved in another promotion push is incredible and reflective of the progress this team has made.

A combination of excellent coaching and an investment in bringing through young talent and giving them their head, in a side with some good seasoned players, has worked wonders to give the club its highest ever standing in the East League.

The men’s II’s run of bad form continued in a close 2-1 loss with St Albans. Although the Men’s 2s were unlucky not to get something out of the game, there were still too many basic errors in their play. On the plus side Paul Angell who only a couple of weeks ago was playing fourth team hockey, put in another well merited man of the match performance. Darren Hepburn was the S&S goalscorer.