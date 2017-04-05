Disjointed Potton slip to Thrapston defeat

After a convincing display against Peterborough Sports in midweek Potton gave a disjointed and poor display against a competitive Thrapston side and lost 1-0.

Potton’s cause was not helped by having to change the back four once again because on Friday Shaun Faulkner proposed to his girlfriend on a mountain – she accepted and he was not available for the Saturday afternoon. The beauty of local football!

Potton started brightly with a good centre by Danny Webb being held by the keeper. The dangerous Dodzi Agbenau tried a long shot but was off target.

A Thrapston player was injured and was replaced by their only substitute, Gavin Callum who was also their assistant manager.

Webb had a good run that finished with Joe Sutton firing high an wide. Then a good move between Sutton and Webb ended with Kenny Smith heading over.

Play at times was scrappy with the final ball from Potton leaving a lot to be desired. Just before half–time Duncan Charles headed wide from a free kick.

Potton were slow out of the dressing room in the second half and conceded an early free kick. Agbenau’s fierce effort from 30 yards was tipped over the bar by Will Cook, but from the resulting corner Potton did not attack the ball and Agbenau back heeled the ball into the net.

Agbenau then worked his way through and shot over the bar. Potton did start to come more into the game and Joe Sutton had a shot blocked.

A centre from Sam Piesse was headed wide by Smith. Sutton worked his way through and passed to Calum Forster who saw his fierce 25 yard shot beat the goalie but rebounded to safety from the cross bar.

Potton were creating some half-chances with Gary Ansell-Carter shooting weakly when well placed and both Sutton, Cooper and Webb shooting wide.

Although Potton are now guaranteed a minimum sixth place in the league their performance will have to considerably improve when they visit Wellingborough Whitworth on Saturday 8 April. Whitworth’s are likely to finish in third place in the league.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Sam Piesse, Matt Chapman (Cory Cooper), Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Aiden McClean, Gary Ansell-Carter, Kenny Smith (Joe Bell), Joe Sutton