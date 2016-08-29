Dogged Waders earn point at Leamington

Biggleswade Town put in a tremendous defensive performance to earn an unlikely 1-1 draw at high-flying Leamington on Saturday.

The Waders went ahead early on but were pegged back just before half time and it was backs to the wall to defend that point inthe second half.

It was Biggleswade who made the early running and Inih Effiong was a handful for the home defence.

Early on he latched on to a couple of misplaced back headers and rounded the keeper, but the angle proved too tight and his ball across the box came to nothing.

However with a quarter of an hour gone he put Biggleswade in front. Once more he picked up a ball forward, held off the defender and from the right hand edge of the box his inch perfect shot beat the keeper and nestled in the bottom corner.

He was denied by a defensive block shortly afterwards but then Leamington took control. As the heavens opened they poured forward in search of an equaliser.

It finally arrived three minutes before the interval when the Waders couldn’t clear their lines and a cross-shot across the box was converted by Obeng at the far post.

Conditions improved in the second period but it was one way traffic on the pitch with Leamington peppering the visitors’ goal with shots.

The defence of Lewis, Perry, Short and Hoyte stood firm and Russell Short saved his side by clearing one goalbound effort off the line.

Meanwhile Ian Brown in goal was not going to be beaten again and pulled off a series of saves, a couple from point blank range.

Biggleswade held on for the point and will look to add to their tally at home to St Neots on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.