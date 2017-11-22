Dominant Langford deserve Hatfield win

Langford came away from a damp and cold Gosling Stadium on Saturday with all three points, which on the run of play was fully deserved.

The Reds took the lead after only two minutes when a clever short corner routine saw Luke Smith head home unchallenged at the far post from Sean Mboto’s curling cross.

Hosts Hatfield replied with a series of half chances, Keifer Shuttleworth causing Langford problems up front, fortunately for the visitors the host’s shooting was high and wide.

After 33 minutes Langford went further ahead, a long throw was flicked on at the near post, and Ethan Draper made no mistake, driving his shot low into the net.

Luke Smith came close to increasing the visitors’ lead early in the second half, firing just over from close range, when Hatfield failed to clear their area.

The match descended into a scrappy physical affair on the heavy uneven surface.

The Reds further increased their lead, when a long throw into the area caused panic in the Hatfield defence, leaving Luke Smith in space to score from close range.

The home side pulled a goal back on 78 minutes when a long free kick into the area found Chris Gray, who outjumped the defence to head home.

The home keeper was forced into making a couple of brave saves in the closing minutes as Hatfield pushed men forward.

Langford: Ben Warner, Lewis Sinclair, Ciaran Holt, Jack Edwards, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Danny Bacon, Josh Terry, Luke Smith, Ethan Draper, Sean Mboto.

Subs: Karl Dean (used), Jacob Dawson (used), James Lamptey, Jed Wheeler (used), Harry Orr (used).