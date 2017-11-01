Eagles earn point against Cockfosters

Stotfold earned a precious SSML point in a 1-1 draw at home to Cockfosters on Saturday.

Peter Roseman had put th visitors in front inside the first ten minutes, but the Eagles levelled in the second half through Dean Auburn.

Cockfosters ended the match with ten men after Bradley Marriott was sent off.

It ended alosing run stretching through October, including a 3-1 reverse at Welwyn last Wednesday.

They visit Harpenden on Saturday and travel to Potton in the North Beds Charity Cup on Tuesday.