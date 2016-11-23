Eagles record back to back league wins

Stotfold recorded welcome back to back wins in the SSML Premier Division with victory at London Tigers on Saturday.

The 3-0 success at Avenue Park was a repeat of the winning scoreline in their previous match against Colney Heath.

Tom Oram opened the Eagles’ account with half an hour gone.

Daniel Bond doubled the advantage shortly after the restart and Oram grabbed his second, and Stotfold’s third, just past the hour mark.

The wins have pushed Stotfold up to 14th in the table.

They now have two league away games, visiting St Margaretsbury on Saturday and Leverstock Green on Tuesday.