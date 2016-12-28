Effiong hat-trick as Biggleswade put five past St Neots

Inih Effiong smashed a hat-trick for Biggleswade Town as they recorded a memorable 5-0 victory at St Neots Town on Boxing Day.

Waders boss Chris Nunn was forced to deal with suspensions and injuries, but his side rose to the challenge and in the end proved too strong for the struggling hosts.

There was a surprise signing for the Green Army, with Brad Hewitt making a return to the Waders from Slough Town.

St Neots, a young side full of energy and fresh from an inspiring team talk prior to the match. pressed the Waders from the start, For the first 30 minutes the Saints were on top but the Biggleswade back four stood tall.

Slowly the Waders started to win the midfield battle with Conner Hall and Robbie Parker starting to control the game.

Rhys Hoenes saw a header scrape the post before Effiong put the Waders 1-0 up minutes before half time.

The Saints came out firing, creating chances but to no avail against a back line determined not to concede.

As St Neots pushed forward, gaps appeared and the Green Army lads playing in red shirts found Effiong.

The low sun did not help the St Neots back line as Effiong scored his second just before the hour, then a deep cross found Conner Hall who neatly placed his header for the third.

More direct running saw Craig Daniel put a neat ball though to confuse the defender who clipped the ball, playing Effiong onside and made no mistake for his hat-trick.

The points may have been secure but the Waders weren’t done yet and Daniel rifled home the fifth from a cross as the game headed into injury time.

It was a positive second half performance by Biggleswade who were completing a coveted double over the Saints in front of 323 spectators.

Biggleswade Town have a trip to Weymouth in a rearranged game on Thursday, before hosting third placed Hitchin Town on Monday, January 2, kick off 3pm.