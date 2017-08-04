FA Cup derby cracker kicks off the new season

Have your say

Thelocal football season gets underway tonight (Friday) with a cracker – a local derby in the FA Cup.

Potton United host Biggleswade United at the Hutchinson Hollow in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

A decent crowd is expected with kick off at 7.45pm.

On Saturday two other local sides enter the prestigious competition with lucrative prize money up for grabs to the winners.

Newly-promoted Biggleswade FC are at home to Wisbech Town at the Carlsberg Stadium, Stotfold welcome Berkhamsted to Roker Park while Langford host Hadley.

Potton took on neighbours Gamlingay United in the Steve Loney Memorial Cup, and the visitors won on penalties.

A good crowd of around 85 turned out in wet conditions. Potton took a two goal lead with both goals coming from Gary Ansell-Carter.

Gamlingay pulled one back just before half-time and then equalised with five minutes left.

Gamlingay scored with all of their four penalty kicks but Potton missed two to leave Gamlingay the winners who were presented with the cup by Ian Crane.

A magnificent £610 was collected and will be sent to St John’s Sur Ryder. As well as the collections from the crowds the players and officials donated their match fees.

Arlesey Town took derby honours with a 5-1 win at Stotfold on Saturday.

The Blues took an early lead when Rafe Goodman rounded his defender and stroked the ball into the far corner.

Stotfold levelled after eight minutes but Bill Plumpton headed Arlesey back in front from a corner on 13 minutes.

The second half saw new Blues signing Harlem Sambu looking comfortable on the ball and he hit a shot that was blocked to Goodman, then out to Rhiney who slotted home the third.

Dom Morgillo added the final two goals to seal the win.

Biggleswade FC finished their pre season with a comfortable 5-1 victory at St Neots Reserves.

They took the lead on 12 minutes as Nathan George tucked away a Ryan Inskip corner. It quickly became 2-0 as Dave Lenton fired home from the edge of the box

Inskip added a third before half time.

The second half again saw FC in charge but a quick break saw Saints reduce the arrears.

The comeback was short lived as Mark Franklin left three players in his wake and found George Bailey who made it four.

Franklin scored Biggleswade’s fifth as he left his marker and shot from 35 yards.

Biggleswade United hosted the Top Eleven Trophy on Saturday.

Ampthill Town won the first of the 45 minute games against Wingate & Finchley 6-2, while United’s clash with Wingate ended goalless.

Ampthill then beat Biggleswade 1-0 in the final game of the afternoon to win the trophy.