FC battle back to earn share of points at Tring

Biggleswade FC came from three down to draw 3-3 at Tring Athletic on Saturday - but it still felt like two points dropped.

FC created three good opportunities inside the opening 15 minutes. A good passing move saw Lee Northfield slipped in down the left, his shot saved by the keepers’ legs. The keeper then dened Alex Marsh twice.

The game changed on 18 minutes when an injury to Josh Holmes from a nasty challenge that went unpunished saw him being taken to hospital.

Within minutes Tring were awarded a free kick on the edge the box, and Chris Blunden stepped up and bent a brilliant shot into the left hand corner.

FC were caught on the break on 26 minutes as Blunden again turned his marker and squeezed his shot into the far corner.

Eight minutes later in it was 3-0 and a third to Blunden as another free kick was awarded and this time he found the opposite corner.

Biggleswade finally got some reward for their efforts on 44 minutes as a well worked corner saw Justin Leavers finish off Ryan Inskip’s pass at the far post.

The half time talk clearly did what it was meant to do as the second half was dominated by the visitors. Leavers and Marsh flashed shots wide but just past the hour Inskip found Northfield who placed his shot past the advancing keeper.

A strangely subdued Adam Hunt started to cause problems down the right and he produced two great crosses that could not be turned home.

Although on 76 minutes the deserved leveller arrived as Leavers played a one two with Northfield and hit his shot into the far corner.

Late in the game a clear elbow into David Lenton’s face, leaving him on the ground, again went unpunished while a ball flashed across the FC box and was completely missed by a home striker as the game ended drawn.