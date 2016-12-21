FC beat pitch and Ath to complete a double

On a heavy pitch Biggleswade still managed to produce their passing game as they completed a double over Buckingham Athletic on Saturday, winning 3-1

The opening 20 minutes saw FC at their best as they dominated possession, opening the scoring on eight minutes as Lee Northfield played in Ryan Inskip who finished from 12 yards.

Constant pressure saw Inskip again and Cookman fail with efforts before, on 16 minutes, a Biggleswade corner taken by George Riley was met by Nick Henebery who powered his header home.

A third looked on the cards, however a quickly taken corner by the home side saw Jamie Sylvester take his chance from the edge of the Biggleswade box, Nathan George getting his head to the ball but diverting it past a stranded Sam Wyer.

Buckingham then produced their best period as Sylvester’s shot rattled the post and Wyer produced a double save to keep the lead intact.

At the other end FC also hit the post as Tom Cookman cleverly turned and beat his marker and keeper but not the woodwork.

An adjustment at half time by the FC management saw Biggleswade regain control. With Cookman leading the line superbly they carved out a succession of chances, the important third coming on 62 minutes as Northfield fed Joel Ives whose first time shot squirmed under the keeper for his first of the season.

Cookman, twice, and Adam Hunt saw great last man blocks denying them the fourth while Mark Franklin caused panic as FC secured the three points.