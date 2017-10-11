FC frustrated as they let two goal lead slip

Biggleswade FC let victory slip through their grasp as they lost 3-2 in their table-topping clash at home to Berkhamsted on Saturday.

With both sides sitting on 20 points at the start FC produced a superb opening 35 minutes as their quick movement of the ball caused Berko problems.

Twice Lee Northfield found space to shoot from the edge of the box, both just drifting wide, while Ryan Inskip also saw an effort flash past the post.

With the Berko defence under pressure they started to dish out a few reckless challenges with Northfield and Tom Cookman feeling the brunt of them.

Midway through the half Northfield was pulled to the ground ten yards from the edge of the box, George Riley stood over the kick and placed it over the wall and into the corner of the net to give the home side a deserved lead.

Piling on the pressure, FC were awarded another free kick 40 yards out. Riley delivered the kick and Darren wWodend got the flick for Cookman to volley into the roof of the net.

Looking in complete command FC went after a third but one loose ball, and two passes later, Berkhamsted pulled a goal back.

The second period started with FC back on top and another good move ended with Cookman turning his marker before hitting his effort just over the bar.

However the leveller arrived just past the hour as Pat McCafferty was robbed of possession and the ball was quickly delivered into the FC box where Sam Wyer pulled the visiting striker down. The spot kick was expertly dispatched.

Five minutes later the comeback was complete as the visitors broke down their left and forward Stacy Field placed his shot beyond Wyer.

Justin Leavers saw a header well saved and a fantastic double save from Cookman and Alex Marsh saw the home side finish frustrated.