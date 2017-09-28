FC go through but are pushed all the way

Biggleswade FC eased into the next round of the SSML League Challenge Trophy 2-0 on Tuesday but not without being pushed every step of the way by Division Two side Amersham.

Starting well they created early chances for both Tom Cookman and Mark Franklin both players seeing their efforts fly over the bar.

Good inter play saw Conor Inskip burst through the defence only to be hauled to the ground, the resulting free kick drifting wide, minutes later Cookman’s shot from a tight angle was scrambled clear.

At the other end Dan Green was forced into a full length save from a 25 yard shot.

Level at half time, the second half was barely 30 seconds old when Cookman saw yet another effort blocked. With the pressure building Adam hunt found Justin Leavers who left his marker but could not find the target.

The deserved opener arrived on 62 minutes when Leavers and Cookman forced an error and Lee Northfield fired into the far corner.

FC quickly introduced three players for their debuts. Joel Agyeman outstripped the visiting full back only to see his effort go wide, and Shadrach Onyinah looked certain to score only to be denied by a last ditch tackle.

The game was finally put to bed on 88 minutes as Leavers cut out a long clearance on the half way line and struck it back over the keer’s head for Biggleswade’s second.

FC travel to Harefield in the next round although next up is a trip to Tring on Saturday.