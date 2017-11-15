FC grind out tough Vase victory to make last 64

Biggleswade FC earned their place in the Third Round of the Buildbase FA Vase with a hard-earned victory over Crawley Green on a heavy Langford Road pitch on Saturday.

Early exchanges saw Lee Northfield flash a shot high but FC had Dan Green to thank on six minutes.

Royal British Legion meets the players. Picture: Guy Wills.

Crawley Green worked some space down their left and delivered a cross to the far post where Reece Green met it perfectly - but his namesake Dan denied him with a point blank save.

Seven minutes in Northfield put an effort just wide of the far post from a corner. Alex Marsh had the ball in the net as he diverted a Northfield shot over the line, only for the linesman’s flag to rule it out.

Visiting keeper Dean Bull was next to show his agility as Taishan Griffith got away down the left, cut in and hit a curling shot destined for the side of the net only for Bull to fingertip it around the post.

The opening goal arrived on 38 minutes and it was worth waiting for. Crawley pressed in numbers and when the ball came into the box Green gathered and instantly picked out Adam Hunt. He in turn found Alex Marsh and quick interplay saw the ball rolled in by Ryan Inskip.

Lawrie Marsh in action for Biggleswade FC. Picture: Guy Wills.

The second half saw FC on the front foot and awarded a corner which Darren Woodend met perfectly, his header being cleared off the line.

Minutes later Hunt beat his man down the right and crossed to the far post where Inskip failed to get his header on target with the goal at his mercy.

What would prove to be the decisive goal arrived just past the hour as Marsh and Tom Cookman linked and Marsh was brought down in the box. Cookman stepped up and put his shot into the top corner and FC had some breathing space. Crawley, with nothing to lose, pushed players forward and almost reduced the arrears but Green was again equal to the task.

The final whistle brought both great relief but also the joy of reaching the final 64 in only the club’s second season.

On Saturday FC head to Leverstock Green in the league.