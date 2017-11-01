FC not at their best but win at Jets

They say winning when your not at your best is a good trait and Biggleswade FC’s 2-0 victory at Oxhey Jets on Saturday. was one of those occasions.

Although the visitors had plenty of possession all too many times it broke down with a poor final ball.

On ten minutes Oxhey caused problems down their right and Dan Green in the FC goal produced a great save turning a Nick Kerley shot onto his post. Five minutes later Lewis Davis hit the side netting from a tight angle.

FC were forced into an early reshuffle as an under the weather Adam Hunt was replaced, but not before the Jets had a good shout for a penalty turned away.

With Taishan Griffith moved to the right he started to cause the home side problems and on 35 minutes it was from his great run and cross that Biggleswade took the lead. Justin Leavers challenged for the cross and the ball fell perfectly for Alex Marsh to fire home inside the six yard box.

The second half did at least see Biggleswade cause more problems with Griffith seeing an effort saved. FC’s second arrived on the hour as Lee Northfield found Griffith, he then combined with Marsh before finding Northfield who finished from the edge of the box.

Biggleswade could have added a third as Leavers left his marker but Rob Partington in the home goal produced a smart save, while a good move saw Ryan Inskip flash a shot just wide.

Oxhey meantime had a lot of possession around the edge of FC’s box but were reduced to one chance that Green was equal to.

It was another important three SSML Premier points as Biggleswade look to stay with the early pacesetters.