FC’s big launch day but Kensington spoil party

Biggleswade FC proudly paraded their new kit and badge on Saturday – but sadly lost 4-2 at home to Kensington Borough.

On what should have a big occasion for the new side they could not produce it on the pitch as Kensington out thought and out fought them at every turn.

Club crest designer Freya Wren with Biggleswade FC. PNL-161210-112944002

The club, who only formed this season, have taken the SSML Division One by storm and were sitting second in the table with seven wins from eight games.

Before kick off at the Carlsberg Stadium they unveiled their new green and white kit, and the club logo designed by competition winner Freya Wren.

On the pitch things started brightly for Biggleswade as they looked to control the game, both Adam Hunt and Josh Holmes making early in roads down both flanks and Ebey Marango, back after injury, causing problems.

Biggleswade took what was a deserved lead on 12 minutes as Adam Hunt was brought down in the penalty area and Marango put the spot kick away.

However, instead of kicking on, FC shot themselves in the foot as a Nick Henebery pass was intercepted allowing Jawad Ziani to lift it over Sam Wyer for the equaliser.

Ebey Marango had three great opportunities to put Biggleswade back in front. His pace saw him get away but hit one shot straight at the keeper. He was inches away from a great ball from Adam Hunt, and he put an effort over the bar from inside the six yard box. At the other end Sam wyer produced four great saves as Kensington started to turn the screw.

Six minutes into the new half Kensington took a deserved lead as Mo Ghajian placed his header past wyer from a corner. Ten minutes later they made it three as Ziani got his second, breaking through the middle.

Biggleswade grabbed a lifeline on 72 minutes as Marango got his second from the edge of the box via the underside of the bar, and almost grabbed the leveller four minutes later as Liam Beech just failed to get a touch with the goal at his mercy.

A second yellow card for Nathan George saw Biggleswade reduced to ten men on 80 minutes, quickly followed by another mistake handing Kensington their fourth.

Biggleswade will look to return to winning ways when they visit Codicote in the league on Saturday.

