FC win eight goal Vase thriller against Sileby

Biggleswade FC secured a trip to Basildon United in the next round of the FA Vase but not before giving their supporters a rollercoaster ride of emotions at home to Sileby Rangers on Saturday.

FC grabbed the lead after just four minutes as Adam Hunt left his marker and delivered the perfect ball for George Bailey to finish.

Biggleswade got their second on 20 minutes. Bradley Stewart headed away a Rangers corner and Lawrie Marsh and brother Alex drove forward, a neat pass to Pat McCafferty saw him slide the ball past the advancing keeper.

Sileby reduced the arrears as Biggleswade were caught over-playing in midfield. The two goal lead should have been restored on 33 minutes as Hunt tore the visitors apart and picked his pass only for Alex Marsh to fail to finish from less than a yard.

That came back to haunt the home side three minutes later as a quickly taken free kick set Sileby away and they finished well at the near post.

The second half saw the Northampton side start on the front foot and it took a great save from Sam Wyer to keep the game level. However on 55 minutes the away side did get their noses in front through a surging run and finish.

FC’s response was immediate and it was Hunt again who beat two players down the right and produced a beauty of a cross for Alex Marsh to thump a header into the roof of the net.

Biggleswade introduced new signing Taishan Griffith and it was he who earned a corner a minute later. With the kick being cleverly worked it saw Bailey find Alex Marsh at the far post for a simple tap in.

The goal that sealed the tie arrived on 81 minutes as Alex and Lawrie Marsh combined to leave Bailey with a tap in at the far post.