Fired up Waders earn derby bragging rights

A barnstorming second half performance ensured Biggleswade Town earned derby bragging rights with a 2-0 victory over St Neots on Monday.

The visitors shaded possession in a quiet opening period but the Waders bossed the second half and ended up comfortble winners.

Recent games between the two have been fiery affairs. Maybe it was the hot bank holiday weather but this was a less frenetic game, and there was little to exite the 345 strong crowd in the first half.

In form Inih Effiong was a threat and Connor Hall started for the first time in a Waders shirt pushed forward from his midfield position.

After the break the Waders upped the tempo and played all the football to the delight of the home fans.

Six minutes in and a series of corners saw the ball come out to Hall to place it between bar and upright for the 1-0 lead.

Daniel Clifton, Robbie Parker, Tony Burnett and Mark Coulson all pressed forward, Coulson unleashing a shot just wide of the upright.

Effiong dazzled with his footwork and smashed, the ball into the net midway through the half.

Coulson again tried his luck stinging the keeper’s fingers as Archer pushed the ball away to safety. A series of substitutions saw first appearances for George Bailey, Harry Norman and Alex Anderson.

It capped an excellent weekend after Waders earned a point in driving rain at Leamington on Saturday.

On Saturday Biggleswade head to Maldon and Tiptree in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round.