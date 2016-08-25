Fitton’s late strike sends Stotfold through in FA Cup

Ashley Fitton scored a late winner as Stotfold dumped Welwyn Garden City out of the FA Cup 3-2 on Saturday,

It was the third time they had taken the lead in a pulsating tie at Roker Park and this time they clung on through nine minutes of injury time.

Stotfold v Welwyn. Picture: Guy Wills.

The victory has earned them a trip to Essex Senior League side Waltham Forest in the First Qualifying Round on September 3.

It was never going to be easy for the Eagles against their SSML Premier rivals – Welwyn came into the tie with a 100 per cent record from their four previous games.

Stotfold enjoyed the best early chance when Tom Oram shot straight at the keeper, while Bronti went close at the other end.

But the home side did go in front midway through the first half when Fitton threaded the ball through the visitors’ defence and Dan Bond fired into the corner of the net past Metcalfe.

Dan Bond for Stotfold. Picture: Guy Wills.

However Welwyn levelled just four minutes later as Foley lobbed Pilsworth with a dipping shot from 30 yards.

Stotfold went back in front deep into injury time at the end of the first half. Bond’s cross found Oram at the far post and he had no trouble converting.

Jonny Butler nearly made it 3-1 early in the second period but his shot was blocked.

Wewlyn came back into the game in search of an equaliser and they finally found it with just six minutes left. substitute striker Kersey heading past Pilsworth from a throw in.

However Stotfold weren’t to be denied. With time ticking away sub Foster put over a long cross and Fitton drove low past Metcalfe to earn victory.

On Saturday Stotfold visit Watford-based Sun Sports in the SSML Premier.