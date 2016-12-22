Five star Potton show Robins no mercy at Christmas

Potton signed off 2016 with a five star performance on Tuesday to beat Buckingham Town 3-1 and leapfrog them into sixth in the UCL Division One.

In the opening minute Gary Ansell-Carter fired wide and at the other end Sam Maude fired over when well placed.

Potton took the lead on five minutes when a centre from Danny Webb bounced around in the penalty area and John Yambasu rose high to head home.

United were looking menacing with their quick breaks and a good run by Cory Cooper and passing movement ended with Yambasu seeing his shot saved by keeper Ryan Thrussell.

Danny Webb, who caused Buckingham problems all night saw his centre elude everyone and a free kick from Gary Ansell-Carter was blocked by the defensive wall.

In the 26th minute Potton increased their lead when a splendid cross field pass found Cooper who volleyed it past the keeper for one of the best goals seen at The Hutchinson Hollow this season.

A minute later they further increased the lead when a free kick from Joe Sutton was headed past his own keeper by Sam Bearman.

In the second half Any thoughts that Potton would sit on their lead were soon dispelled when Yambasu saw his shot saved by the keeper and Forster had his shot blocked. Buckingham were coming more into the game and on the hour were awarded with what looked like a soft penalty and their leading scorer Leon Lobjoit made no mistake from the spot.

Although this gave Buckingham some encouragement it was Cooper who saw his shot saved and substitute George Kiely saw the keeper go full length to save his shot.

For once Potton failed to clear their linres and Maude had a header from close range that was well saved by Will Cook.

Dan Mullins received the ball about 40 yards from goal and seeing Cook off his line tried a long range effort that went wide of the goal.

Cooper forced a good save at close range and then a Webb free kick saw the keeper push the ball over the bar.

Potton’s next match is on Saturday, January 7 when they entertain Long Buckby AFC.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Stafford, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Cory Cooper (Stuart Gillies), Joe Sutton, Gary Ansell-Carter (George Keily), John Yambasu (Sam Kelly), Danny Webb.