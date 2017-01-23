Fixtures fall victim to sharp overnight frost

Sharp overnight frosts put paid to numerous football fixtures on Saturday.

They included Arlesey Town’s match at home to Kidlington in the Southern League Division One Central. They visit Ashford Town on Saturday.

Potton United’s UCL Division One clash against Melton Town was called off, but United Reserves visited Harborough Town Reserves and came away with a 5-2 victory — in spite of missing two penalties. Goalscorers were James Wills (2), Sam Kelly, Aiden McClean and Joe Jordan.

On Saturday Potton visit Burton Park Wanderers.

In the SSML Premier Biggleswade United and Stotfold saw their home games postponed with frozen pitches. United head to Berkhamsted on Saturday and London Colney on Tuesday, both in the league. Stotfold visit Colney Heath on Saturday.

Langford, whose SSML Division One match was also off, host Bedford on Saturday before welcoming Southall in the League Challenge Trophy on Tuesday.