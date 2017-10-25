Flat United limp out of FA Vase

Biggleswade United slumped to a disappointing 1-0 reverse to United Counties League outfit Yaxley in the first round of the FA Vase.

The previous Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Harpenden was emphatic and whilst Saturday’s display at Second Meadow was defined by narrower margins, it was an equally dispirited and enervated performance.

The early exchanges were disjointed and the only goal of the contest – ten minutes in – was a reflection of that. Yaxley broke quickly off a United corner and the move culminated in Dan Cotton’s bobbling cross deflecting off Matty Cooper and beyond the despairing Robbie Ponting.

Jay Taylor responded with an acrobatic effort as the ball looped up for him from a corner but his overhead kick went astray.

And the hosts created their best opportunity to equalise when Dave Iwediuno’s pass sliced the visitors’ defence apart allowing Charlie Black to advance on goal; he took an age to open his body out to strike as goalkeeper Aaron Butcher made the save.

United began to improve, however, they were almost caught out by a quick free-kick into Tom Waumsley who lobbed the onrushing Ponting before the ball was cleared.

Manager Cristian Colas needed to galvanise his team during the interval but the second period continued to underwhelm. Stuart Wall was denied from a corner and Jack Saunders fired at Ponting seconds later as the Cuckoos threatened.

Diminutive winger Matt Sparrow regularly incensed the home crowd with his perceived ‘diving’ but he was causing many problems for the United rearguard.

Sub Tomoya Murakami’s his dangerous ball across goal was scrambled clear after Kane Farrell had initially picked out Jay Taylor, whose shot saw Butcher react expertly to deny him.

The display was flat and with United’s match with Colney Heath postponed on Tuesday- they had an FA Vase replay- Saturday’s trip to Wembley offers the next chance at redemption.