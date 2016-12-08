Flitwick go top of Bedfordshire League - without even playing!

Flitwick Town are the new leaders of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform – all without kicking a ball in anger.

They were gifted three points when Ickwell & Old Warden failed to raise a side to visit them on Saturday.

Sandy v Kempston Town Development. Picture: David Kay. PNL-160712-100605002

Previous leaders Renhold United were beaten 4-2 at Sharnbrook after being 2-0 ahead at half-time. Wes Lewis and Jason Allison were the United scorers until two goals from Hayden Jones and strikes from Jim Burnside and Chris Prior in the second period ensured the home side would collect the three points.

Also moving above Renhold United into second are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College after they extended their winning ways to four games with a 3-1 victory at Wootton Blue Cross.

Mike Stephenson with a brace plus a goal from Courtney Boughton were replied to once by Lui Sarrington.

The defeat drops the Blue Cross into the relegation zone following away wins for Marston Shelton Rovers and Kempston Rovers Development.

Marston, thanks to a single goal from Dale Malciw, were 1-0 winners at Cranfield United who themselves are now on a five game losing run.

Whilst Kempston Rovers Development were 4-1 winners at bottom of the table Sandy. Sam Smith and Patrick Asare both netted twice against a lone home reply from Nathan Morris.

Dropping down the table from fourth into the seventh are Wilstead after they were beaten 4-0 at home by now sixth place AFC Oakley M&DH. Robbie Alder, Nathan Aulsberry, Matt Barnes and Billy Cook scored the vital goals. Sitting in that fourth place now are Shefford Town & Campton after they won 1-0 at Ampthill Town Reserves thanks to a goal from Chris Clark.

Now occupying fifth are Caldecote who were 1-0 winners at Stevington to take their unbeaten run on the road up to five games and leave Stevington still looking for their first home win of the season. Sam Julian scored the goal to do the damage.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

There is no change at the head of Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford following wins for the top two sides.

Leaders Crawley Green Reserves maintained their season’s unbeaten record with a 2-0 home win over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves via goals from Adam Marsh and Sodiq Thompson.

The Crescents are still unbeaten on the road this season after winning 10-1 at Cople & Bedford SA. Shahiaur Rahman and Daniel Rasol both claimed hat-trick and Ayaz Hussain a brace alongside single goals for Mohammed Jabber and Nathan Larrier. The lone home reply came from Ollie Hughes.

It was not a good afternoon for Meltis Albion who dropped from third to fifth following their 4-1 home defeat by M&DH Clapham Sports, the new occupants of that third slot. Grant Williams with a brace plus single strikes from Liam Bolton and Glen Tumulty were only replied to once by Scott Alleyne.

Now in fourth ahead of the Albion on goal difference are Henlow who won 5-1 at Totternhoe Reserves. Paul Wilson with a hat-trick plus a brace from Nico Miceli brought up the nap hand against a lone home reply from Jack Capehorn.

Down at the other end of the table the clash between the bottom two sides ended all square at 2-2 between The 61 FC Luton Reserves and Old Bradwell United Reserves. Tim Akwrere and Abdullah Ahmed netted for the home side and Aaron Murray a brace for the visitors.

Elsewhere Shefford Town & Campton Reserves were 2-1 home winners over Elstow Abbey thanks to a brace of goals from Andrew Hayday either side of the Abbey strike from Lucas Banton.

Jubilee Cup Group A

With AFC Dunton withdrawing from the league in midweek Group A will now be contested by just three teams and Potton Town made the perfect start required to claim one of the two qualifying knock-out spots by winning 5-3 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A.

Tom Grinstead with a brace plus single goals from James Pyman, Chris Cooper and Steve Swain brought up the nap hand against home replies via John Hislop, Giovannia Moscaritola and Umberto Caccano.

Jubilee Cup Group B

Riseley Sports made a dream start to their Jubilee Cup campaign by winning 10-3 at Bedford Albion. Jamie Simmons and Jack Healy both scored braces to go alongside single strikes from Josh Poole, Adam Poole, Mitchell Crook, Rob Perry, James Bowen and James Crook to bring up the double figure tally against Albion replies via Daniel Jeffries twice and Paul Babbington once.

With Clifton failing to raise a side to visit Atletico Europa the home side will now be awarded the three points and Clifton penalised a deduction of one point.

Jubilee Cup Group C

Also being penalized a point will be Sandy Reserves after they duly gifted CS Rovers three points when failing to raise a side to travel and meet them at their Chalk Hill Academy base.

Caldecote Reserves are the early group leaders following their 7-0 home win over Kempston Athletic. Jack Stagg with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by an own goal plus goals from Josh Wilson, Jamie Richardson, Carl Heath and Jake Bruce.

Jubilee Cup Group D

The early leaders of the Group D table are Cranfield United Reserves who ran out 6-0 winners at Dinamo Flitwick. Joe Sames with a hat-trick was joined on the scoresheet by Jack Sharman Dodd, Jonathan Lam and Ryan Collis.

Whilst Caldecote A and Stevington Reserves shared the points from a 4-4 draw. Tony Norman twice plus single strikes from Chris Foster and Gary Allum marked the home scoresheet against braces in reply from Regan Scott and Jamie Endersby.

Jubilee Cup Group E

Both games in this group finished 3-0. Flitwick Town Reserves won by that scoreline at White Eagles. Whilst Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves with goals from Gary Russon, Carl Borremeo and Lewis Steele were home winners over Harlington.

Jubilee Cup Group F

The early leaders of the Group F table are Wilstead Reserves who won 4-0 at Renhold United Reserves. Liam Philps with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Sam Ward and Robert Booth.

Houghton Athletic were the 2-0 home winners over Flitwick Town A thanks to goals from Jordan Thomas and Ali Mohaydeen.

Jubilee Cup Group G

For Sundon Park Rovers it was a 2-1 home win over Sandy Albion. Nicky Buttigieg and Craig Barnes netting the vital goals against one in reply from Liam Brophy.

Henlow Reserves and Wootton Village shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Groveside. James Campbell the home marksman and Kieron Mulkerrins replying for the Village.

Jubilee Cup Group H

The early leaders of the Group H table are Wixams following their 2-0 away win at Lea Sports PSG thanks to a brace of goals from Gareth White.

Lidlington United Sports drew 1-1 at home against Shefford Town & Campton A. John Webber the home marksman and Liam Radley netting for the Town.