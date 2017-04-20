Flitwick surge towards Bedfordshire League title

bedfordshire league

Ickwell have now failed to win any of their last nine outings. Daniel Stafford was the Town hero with all three goals.

Still chasing Flitwick in second are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College who saw their six game winning run brought to an end when held to a 0-0 draw at home by Shefford Town & Campton.

Climbing the table into tenth are Marston Shelton Rovers following their 4-1 home win over Sharnbrook. Dylan Porter with a brace joined on the scoresheet by Lewis Cerminara and Jim Burraway against a lone reply from Patrick Mulvhill.

Elsewhere, bottom of the table Sandy were to claim their first victory of the season when gifted three points after Kempston Rovers Development failed to raise a side to entertain them at Hillgrounds.

Britannia Cup Semi-Final

Caldecote will now face Marston Shelton Rovers in the final of this season’s Britannia Cup after winning a 6-5 penalty shoot-out at AFC Oakley M&DH.

The M&DH boys took the lead on the hour mark with a goal from Nathan Aulsberry which was cancelled out just two minutes from time by Tom Wallace to leave the tie standing 1-1 at the 90 minute mark.

After five spot kicks it was 3-3 before Caldecote went on to win 6-5 in sudden death.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

The only scheduled game of Saturday, The 61 FC Luton Reserves v M&DH Clapham Sports was gifted to the home side after M&DH failed to raise a side to journey into Luton to meet them.

On Monday The 61FC shared the spoils with visitors Shefford Town & Campton Reserves following a 2-2 draw. Courtney Small and Bradley Currington netted the home goals against Town replies from Jordan Greenwood and Marcin Bator.

Centenary Cup Semi-Final

Totternhoe Reserves will face either Queens Park Crescents or Shefford Town & Campton Reserves in the final of this season’s Centenary Cup after netting a 1-0 home victory over Henlow, Jack Lauder netting the goal.

Division Two

Wixams remain goal difference clear at the head of the Division Two league table from Cranfield United Reserves after they shared the spoils from a 1-1 draw at Crawley Road.

Ryan Collis was the United marksman and Jonny Cockram on the scoresheet for Wixams.

However, both sides will be looking over their shoulder for Riseley Sports who have games in hand of the pair of them and are just two points adrift in third spot after maintaining their season’s 100% away record with a 2-1 win at Caldecote Reserves, thanks to goals from Scott Mann and Sam Harrison.

Elsewhere, the biggest win of the day saw Flitwick Town Reserves return to winning ways with a 7-4 home victory over Atletico Europa to climb above them in the league standings to spot number five. Liam Kearne, Stuart Kemp, Jamie Smith, Mark Bartlett, Mark Funnel, Ben Ward and Dan Parker all found the back of the net against Europa replies via Mo Banda twice plus single strikes from Paddy Alimanji and Alex Lionetti.

Meantime, Sundon Park Rovers were gifted the three points when Potton Town failed to raise a side to meet them in Leagrave Park.

Division Four

Henlow Reserves were to all but secure promotion and keep their slim championship hopes alive when netting a 2-0 home win over Stevington Reserves thanks to goals from Charlie Willison and Matt Wilson.

Whilst for bottom of the table Lidlington United Sports it was a 6-1 away victory at second from bottom of the table Flitwick Town A. Chris Roberts with a hat-trick, Steve Didlick with a brace and Tom Staples on the United scoresheet against a lone home reply via Joe Kwartinski.

Watson Shield Semi-Final

AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves will now face a final tie against either Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves or Delapre Dragons Under 18’s after winning 2-0 at Sandy Albion. Justin Muircroft and Kevin Evans netting the goals to do the damage.