Free-scoring Langford hit sorry Bedford for six

Free-scoring Langford continued their excellent form in the SSML Division One with a thumping 6-1 victory at Bedford on Saturday.

The Reds have certainly found their scoring boots in recent weeks, netting an incredible 27 goals in five successive league games.

Bedford v Langford. Picture: June Essex.

After a stuttering start they now find themselves in sixth spot in the table.

Langford got into their stride from the kick-off, and had all the early pressure. The home team had no answer and were run ragged.

In the second minute Pat Daly tried to chip the home keeper only to see his effort saved, then within a minute Rhys Calvano collected the ball wide on the right, made ground and squared it to Jason Penman who slotted home the opener from 20 yards.

Langford piled on more pressure and, following a four man move, Tom Bryant had his shot cleared off the line. Almost immediately Daly picked up the ball and laid it in the path of Calvano, who shot home on the angle.

With just ten minutes gone Jason Penman fed a clever ball to Daly, who chipped the keeper for the third.

Bedford suddenly found their passing game and began to get a foothold in the match. On 21 minutes Josh Griggs took a free kick from 25 yards out and Tarik Dallas rose unchallenged to head one back.

Although Bedford matched Langford for the remainder of the half, it was the Reds who made the best chances, with Stephen Brooks having a shot saved following a four man move.

From the restart Langford created two very good chances neither of which were converted.

Bedford faded and looked short of ideas in the final third, and on 70 minutes Penman picked up a loose pass and fed Daly who set up Calvano for his second goal of the game.

The match became a stop start affair, due to substitutions.

On 89 minutes Daly ran clear and chipped the keeper for his second and Langford’s fifth.

On full time Lewis Ellis picked up the ball near halfway and ran forward, surrounded by three defenders he spotted the keeper slightly off his line and chipped him from 30 yards.

Langford: Ross Tompkins (capt), Rhys Calvano, George Higley, Michael Moss, Craig Meyrick, Sean Murray, Steven Redmond, Stephen Brooks, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, Tom Bryant

Subs: Ross Scotney (used), Joe Anderson, Lewis Ellis (used), Brandon James (used), Karl Gudgin​