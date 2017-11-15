Furness finds the net late on as Stotfold end losing run

Rodney Furness snatched an injury time equaliser for Stotfold at Roker Park on Saturday.

Furness netted in the dying moments to earn his side a 2-2 draw against Colney Heath in the SSML Premier Division.

The hosts had gone behind early on but Kieran Barnes put them on level terms midway through the first half.

Colney Heath were quick out of the blocks in the second half, taking an early lead and looked to be heading for the win before Stotfold’s late leveller.

It arrested a run of four defeats for the Eagles. They are on the road in Hertfordshire twice this week, visiting Hoddesdon on Saturday before heading to Oxhey Jets on Tuesday, both in the SSML.