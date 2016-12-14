Gloomy day for Arlesey at Beaconsfield

It was a gloomy Saturday all round for Arlesey Town as they went down 3-0 at a wet Beaconsfield SYCOB in the Southern League Division One Central.

The first ten minutes were played at a furious pace and it could easily have been 2-2 with Rafe Goodman being fed in and the keeper saving well at his feet, and the same player having one cleared off the line.

At the other end Bart made a good save and one went just past the post before the ball dropped kindly to Charlie Losasso and he lobbed the keeper for 1-0 on ten minutes.

Although Arlesey tried to work out of defence Beaconsfield looked more up for the game and doubled their lead with Losasso’s good shot from the edge of the area.

It was 3-0 with the last kick of the half after a hopeful ball in by Aaron Berry.

The second half was more even in the rain but Arlesey were unable to make a break through. One bright spot was the return from injury of Jack Vasey.