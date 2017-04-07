Goalkeeper camps in Sandy for Easter holidays

GK Icon Biggleswade are staging goalkeeping activity camps for children aged seven to 18 during Easter half term.

The three hour sessions will consist of a selection of games and activities all designed to improve their skills as a goalkeeper as well as having plenty of fun.

The keeper camps are £20 per session and will take place at Sandy Sports Centre, Engayne Avenue between 10am and 1pm on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12.

To book on to a session visit uk.challengersports.com/biggleswade/search_lesson For further information visit uk.challengersports.com/biggleswade or email Gareth Davies at biggleswade@gkicon.com

GK Icon Biggleswade is part of the national GK Icon brand started by the Ex-Premier League keeper, Richard Lee, with leading goalkeepers Joe Hart and Ben Foster, developing session plans on a consultancy basis.