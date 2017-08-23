Golden showing sees Arlesey through in cup

Arlesey Town marked their 50th season in the FA Cup in style with a 3-1 win over Desborough Town on Saturday.

The Blues made the perfect start as a long clearance dropped on the edge of the box, Kim Forsythe raced towards it and won the ball but the keeper made contact with him for a definite penalty.

Arlesey Town v Desborough Town. Picture: Guy Wills.

Last season it would have been a straight red card for the keeper but with rule changes it was just a yellow. The spot kick was duly dispatched by Forsythe for the perfect start after just two minutes.

Arlesey kept up the pressure with both wingers easily outpacing their full backs. Desborough suffered another setback after just 13 minutes as their centre half went off holding his hamstring.

With Arlesey pressing it was no surprise when a great combination of Bill Plumpton and Dom Morgillo turned the defence, laying the ball back to Rafe Goodman who hit the sweetest drive from 30 yards into the net.

Another good ball fed in Tony Williams who saw the keeper coming out and chipped him – but this time the ball dropped close to the goalline and somehow bounced over the bar when nine times out of 10 it would have gone in.

The second period started as the first finished as some excellent passing and one touch football fed in Goodman. He dummied his shot putting the keeper on the floor before passing the ball into the net for yet another quality goal and 3-0.

Desborough were still working hard and won a penalty, Jason Turner putting the spot kick away.

Desborough gained heart from this and pushed forward more but the big incident came on 77 minutes as Goodman was felled by a foul.

Although the ref awarded a free kick Goodman took exception to the challenge and lashed out with his boot which led to a mass confrontation.

Goodman was sent off which spoilt his otherwise excellent day. With subs coming on and an extra man Desborough tried to get back into the game but Arlesey held on for their first win of the season.

Arlesey return to Southern League action at home to Northwood on Saturday and travel to Barton Rovers on Monday.