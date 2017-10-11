Harefield edge scrappy encounter with Langford

A hard fought but rather scrappy encounter saw visitors Harefield United emerge with all three points, in the rain at Forde Park on Saturday

Harefield certainly started the livelier of the two teams and dominated the opening half. They missed some very good chances,

Craig Tompkins forced Pilsworth in the home goal to scramble a couple of chances clear, and although Langford defended stoutly, the visitors broke through on 39 minutes when a long free kick from the right found Tomkins unmarked on the far post.

He crashed a fine shot into the net from an acute angle, to put Harefield deservedly in front at halftime.

The second half was much better, the introduction of Jordan Cleghorn in central midfield made The Reds play with more purpose. They nearly levelled when Maddox chased after a poor back pass, and although he slid the ball past the advancing keeper, it rolled past the far post. Play moved from end to end in the pouring rain, but very few chances were created by either side. Luke Baldwin should have done better for the visitors but headed wide when unmarked at the far post.

Langford: Harry Pilsworth, Karl Dean, Dan Harper, Luke Burkett, Michael Payne (capt), Mokbul Ali, Lewis Croucher, Cameron McCoy, Ross Maddox, Ryan Webb, Scott Orphanou.

Subs: Jordan Cleghorn (used), Ashley Fitton, Lewis Sinclair (used), Nico Miceli, Billy Welch.