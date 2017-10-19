Harps’ goal blitz sinks sorry United

Biggleswade United’s 12 game unbeaten run – within 90 minutes, that is – came to an abrupt end as they fell short in a 3-0 defeat at Harpenden Town on Tuesday, writes Leon Waite.

Three goals in the final 25 minutes on Tuesday night were enough to secure a convincing win for the home side, as the visitors came away from Rothamstead Park bewildered.

The early signs in the contest were reasonably encouraging for United. Kane Farrell’s fiercely driven shot narrowly missing the target minutes in.

Charlie Black also unleashed a powerful effort that forced the Harps’ goalkeeper into action as United continued to enjoy decent spells.

The home side grew into the match, however, and were on top by the midpoint of the half; they looked particularly menacing on the counter.

And they broke quickly off a United free-kick and eventually tested Robbie Ponting, who made a solid save to keep the score level.

Lacking in any discernible pattern or fluency, the game had become a bit disjointed and was littered with fouls; both teams needed to raise their game in the second period to seize the initiative.

United weren’t at their best in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Colney Heath and it seemed like they would require similar patience and persistence to prevail here, although Black’s shot stung the palms of the keeper as he tipped the ball over the bar.

Ponting tried to prevent the home side taking the lead with a couple of terrific stops but his efforts were ultimately to no avail as United conceding possession in the centre of the pitch allowing Harpenden to launch an attack that culminated in Harry Hunt flicking the ball past the young keeper.

And they were at the double seven minutes later – Dwayne Duncan drilling home after the ball broke favourably for him from a free-kick to strike.

There was time for a third eight minutes from time as David Keenleyside’s corner was met powerfully by Kyle McLeish to head home and consign United to a dismal defeat on the road.

It was three goals in 14 awful minutes on an evening to forget for Cristian Colas and his team.

Now the side need to turn things around with an FA Vase tie at Second Meadow against Yaxley on Saturday.