Hatters and Cobblers for Potton this pre-season

Potton United players return to training next week as they prepare for a promotion push in the UCL Division One.

The club have a number of pre-season friendlies lined up including fixtures against sides from league clubs Luton Town and Northampton.

The schedule is:

Saturday, July 8 v Royston Town Reserves (away); Tuesday, July 11 v St Neots Town (home); Friday,July 14 v Luton Town XI (home); Tuesday, July 18 v Foxton (away); Saturday, July 22 v Northampton Town X1 (home).

For home matches admission will be adults £5 and concessions £3. For Luton and Northampton any of their season ticket holders will be admitted at half these prices.