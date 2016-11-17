Heartache as Waders lose in FA Trophy replay

Biggleswade Town set up a grandstand finish in their FA Trophy Second Qualifying Round replay at Hitchin Town on Monday – but to no avail as they were edged out 3-2.

It was harsh on the Waders who had given their all at Top Field after a late goal in the first tie at Biggleswade had forced the replay.

Waders had the better of the early play on Monday and both Connor Hall and Craig Daniel had early efforts on the Hitchin goal.

Hitchin came back into it, Will Wright and Robbie Burns going close with headers, while Tony Burnett squandered an opportunity for the visitors.

Biggleswade were hit with a sucker punch shortly before half time when Callum Donnelly’s cross from the right found Lucas Kirkpatrick who headed home at the far post.

They doubled the lead soon after the restart, Burns scoring at the far post.

Biggleswade heads could have dropped but they didn’t. Rhys Heoness broke clear and his shot beat the keeper but bounced off the post.

On 65 minutes they finally got their rewards when Evan Key’s shot was parried and Hoeness was brought down before he could connect with the rebound. Hall scored the penalty.

However just five minutes later Hitchin restored their two goal lead through Burns.

On 84 minutes, the Waders grabbed a second as Burnett scored following a scramble in the Hitchin box.

Biggleswade piled forward for the leveller and although Gavin Hoyte went close, Hitchin held out for the win.