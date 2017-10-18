Hogg strike sinks Blues at fellow strugglers

Arlesey need to find winning form quickly before they become embroiled in a serious relegation battle in the Southern League East.

Saturday’s defeat, 1-0 to fellow early strugglers Aylesbury United, means they sit second bottom, goal difference above Fleet Town.

Arlesey welcomed back Bart Pedrycz in goal and Cade Stephens-Abbey onto the bench but lost Kim Forsythe and Ash Farooqui to injury.

The Blues’ best chance saw a stretching Adelani head over the keeper - the ball hit the bar and dropped to Taylor Rhiney but his sliding shot again struck the bar and dropped straight into the keeper’s arms.

There was little of note in the second half - apart from Aylesbury’s winner on 54 minutes. A ball over the top was well defended by Joe Steele but the ball came back to Ollie Hogg who hit an unstoppable shot from 25 yards.

Aylesbury missed a late penalty but that was little consolation for the Blues.